Alia Bhatt did not violate quarantine rules, says BMC official
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI.
Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence.
There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules.
''No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,'' the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules. No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.
