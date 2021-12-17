Left Menu

Prince William reveals Xmas favourites in interview with kids

Britains Prince William has revealed some of his Christmas favourites, in response to questions from children receiving cancer treatment at a London hospital.William told young patients at the Royal Marsden that he loves the film Elf starring Will Ferrell, his favourite Christmas tune is Feliz Navidad, and that he loves Brussels sprouts with his turkey, roast potatoes and sausage.During a session recorded by the hospitals in-house radio station earlier this month, one child asked whether William had a Lamborghini sports car.I would love to have a Lamborghini a big, bright yellow Lamborghini, William said.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:53 IST
Prince William reveals Xmas favourites in interview with kids
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prince William has revealed some of his Christmas favourites, in response to questions from children receiving cancer treatment at a London hospital.

William told young patients at the Royal Marsden that he loves the film “Elf'' starring Will Ferrell, his favourite Christmas tune is “Feliz Navidad'', and that he loves Brussels sprouts with his turkey, roast potatoes and sausage.

During a session recorded by the hospital's in-house radio station earlier this month, one child asked whether William had a Lamborghini sports car.

“I would love to have a Lamborghini – a big, bright yellow Lamborghini,'' William said. “But no, unfortunately, I don't have a Lamborghini.” “I'm going to have to save up for one of those when I get older,” the 39-year-old prince said.

William, who is second in line to the British throne, became president of the Royal Marsden in 2007.

When asked what he would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, William said he would “bring everyone together to have a big party”. “There would definitely be no COVID,'' he said, ''and there certainly wouldn't be any cancer in the world.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021