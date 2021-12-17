Entertainment News Roundup: Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says; Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says

The 10 people who died in a stampede at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month accidentally suffocated, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday. The victims, aged 9 to 27 years old, died of compression asphyxia, the examiner's report concluded, essentially crushed to death in the crowd surrounding the stage. Another 300 people were injured among the audience of 50,000 people.

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics, and box office analysts predicted the superhero action spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

A private jet crashed minutes after taking off outside Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people on board, including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, according to the airline and airport operator. The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at Las Americas Airport had left for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers, one of whom was Dominican and the rest of other nationalities, said the airplane's operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.

Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Media company Warner Music Group said on Thursday it had acquired 300 Entertainment, the music label behind artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Mary J. Blige. The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal was worth about $400 million.

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cellphone in 'Rust' shooting probe

Police obtained a search warrant on Thursday for actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone in the investigation of October's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," court documents showed. The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court nearly two weeks after a prosecutor overseeing the probe said that some people who handled guns on the film set may end up facing criminal charges stemming from Halyna Hutchins' death.

'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault accusations

"Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual. Noth plays the romantic partner Mr. Big, or Big, in the HBO television series and its new sequel "And Just Like That."

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on 'The Lost Daughter'

Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante's novel "The Lost Daughter" to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and daughter. The meeting brings back painful memories of her own decisions towards her children.

A Minute With: Nile Rodgers on guitars, music and charity

After a career spanning six decades, veteran guitarist, composer and producer Nile Rodgers is focused on his charity work as much as music these days. The Grammy Award winner who rose to fame in the 1970s with band Chic and hit song "Le Freak", has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music including David Bowie and Madonna and been an influential guitarist, but is now selling some prized possessions for charity.

Glory Days for Bruce Springsteen with song catalog sale to Sony

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire catalog to Sony Music in a deal that Billboard said was worth about $500 million. Sony Music and the "Born to Run" musician announced the deal on Thursday, saying it covers the recorded music and music publishing rights to all of Springsteen's songs.

