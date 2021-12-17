Left Menu

Chris Pratt expecting second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

It's official! The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt is expecting his second child with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who turned 32 on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:55 IST
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's official! The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt is expecting his second child with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who turned 32 on Monday. Multiple sources close to the couple have confirmed People magazine that Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant and the duo is gearing up to embrace parenthood again.

The good news comes just days after Chris gushed about his 'honey' for her 32nd birthday on Monday. The couple who tied the knot in June 2019, also share one-year-old daughter Lyla Marie who was born in August 2020.

Chris is also a father of 9-year-old son Jack who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. As per E! News, the 'Passengers' actor spoke with Daily Pop in July, and shared his desire to have more children with his wife, whom he married in 2019, in the future.

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," he said at that time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

