Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra slams media report for referring her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, on Friday blasted a media organisation for referring her as the wife of Nick Jonas in a report.Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news report and said she fails to understand why this happens to women even today.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 11:29 IST
Priyanka Chopra slams media report for referring her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'
Priyannka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film ''The Matrix Resurrections'', on Friday blasted a media organisation for referring her as ''the wife of Nick Jonas'' in a report.

Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news report and said she fails to understand why this happens to women even today. The actor, however, did not disclose the name of the media organisation.

''Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...','' she wrote. ''Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?'' she said.

In the post, the 39-year-old actor also tagged Jonas with whom she tied the knot in 2018. ''The Matrix Resurrections'', directed by Lana Wachowski, features Chopra Jonas as Sati opposite Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

The fourth instalment of the franchise, which also star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, is set to release on December 22. Earlier this year, Chopra Jonas had taken an Australian journalist to task after he questioned if the star and her husband were qualified to announce the Oscar nominations.

In her response, Chopra Jonas shared a video listing over 60 credits from her almost two decade-long career -- at home in Bollywood, including ''Mary Kom'', ''7 Khoon Maaf'' and ''Bajirao Mastani'', her international debut with the ABC series ''Quantico'' to her Hollywood feature debut ''Baywatch''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021