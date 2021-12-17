Left Menu

Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick and more board Regina King-starrer 'Shirley'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:00 IST
Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick and more board Regina King-starrer 'Shirley'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Lucas Hedges, Lance Reddick, André Holland and Terrence Howard have joined Oscar winner Regina King in upcoming biographical drama film ''Shirley''.

According to Deadline, the movie, which hails from Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions, which has landed at streaming service Netflix.

To be directed by John Ridley, the film will feature King as trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. It will draw on exclusive and extensive conversations with Chisholm’s family and friends, following her amidst her boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign.

Also joining the film's cast are actors Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W Earl Brown and newcomer Ethan Jones Romero.

No information on the roles to be played by the latest additions to the cast has been disclosed.

''Shirley'' will be produced by Ridley alongside Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, and Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
3
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021