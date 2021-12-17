And now a web series covering Vijay Mallya's triumphs and travails
- Country:
- India
The filming of a web series that will trace the journey of the businessman Vijay Mallya, based on a book written by noted journalist K Giri Prakash, is expected to commence soon.
Streaming platform, MX Player, has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights for the adaptation of the book ''The Vijay Mallya Story'' in association with Almighty Motion Picture.
The book has been published by Penguin Random House.
MX Original Series, a digital-first free OTT platform, has televised web series such as 'Aashram', 'Queen', 'Matsya Kaand' and 'High'.
According to a statement, the web series is touted to cover a large spectrum of Mallya's triumphs and travails. Mallya once owned Kingfisher Airlines, liquor companies such as United Spirits and United Breweries and a Formula One racing team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
YRF announces first web series 'The Railway Men'; Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon to star
Priyanka Sarkar, Arjun Chakraborty injured as biker hits them while shooting for web series
Touchwood Entertainment limited announces the release of India's first Digital Makeup Reality Web Series - MakeMeUp
Prakash Jha to helm web series based on PV Narasimha Rao's life
Allahabad HC quashes FIR against makers of 'Mirzapur' web series