17-12-2021
And now a web series covering Vijay Mallya's triumphs and travails
The filming of a web series that will trace the journey of the businessman Vijay Mallya, based on a book written by noted journalist K Giri Prakash, is expected to commence soon.

Streaming platform, MX Player, has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights for the adaptation of the book ''The Vijay Mallya Story'' in association with Almighty Motion Picture.

The book has been published by Penguin Random House.

MX Original Series, a digital-first free OTT platform, has televised web series such as 'Aashram', 'Queen', 'Matsya Kaand' and 'High'.

According to a statement, the web series is touted to cover a large spectrum of Mallya's triumphs and travails. Mallya once owned Kingfisher Airlines, liquor companies such as United Spirits and United Breweries and a Formula One racing team.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

