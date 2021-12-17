Left Menu

Fittr's CEO and Founder Jitendra Chouksey Urges the Community to get Fit with his 10yearchallenge

Fittrs community and fitness enthusiasts have also jumped on the wagon with JC and continue to share their mind-blowing ten-year transformations. Many users like Fittr coach Jignyasha shared her astonishing fitness journey, shedding light on her battle against unhealthy lifestyle. Image Fittr community sharing their 10yearchallenge PWR PWR

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:30 IST
Fittr's CEO and Founder Jitendra Chouksey Urges the Community to get Fit with his 10yearchallenge
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Reigniting the zeal of fitness in people, Fittr’s CEO and Founder has started #10yearchallenge for fitness. Fittr’s community and fitness enthusiasts have also jumped on the wagon with JC and continue to share their mind-blowing ten-year transformations. Fittr, a community first platform, has been witnessing some jaw dropping inspiring photos of users. It is incredible to witness a whole community coming together to celebrate their achievements of incorporating a better lifestyle. This challenge is aimed at motivating people and instilling the importance of being healthy in them. Many users like Fittr coach Jignyasha shared her astonishing fitness journey, shedding light on her battle against unhealthy lifestyle. Joining her on the initiative were many Fittr coaches sharing their inspiring transformation journeys such as Fitness and Nutrition coach Ashish Sharma, Fittr Coach Priyanka Sehrawat, Reshma Raju, and Sohamjita Roy. Celebrity Fitness coach Happy Singh and Certified Yoga teacher, Arijita Chowdhary also shared their fitness journey. In this ever-evolving world, it is important to take up the challenges and be a better version of yourself. In the journey of being fit one is always in competition with themselves and as the popular phrase goes ‘when you are in competition with yourself, you should always win’. With the goal of making 50 million people fit, such challenges by JC and Fittr are something to look forward to. Image: Fittr community sharing their #10yearchallenge PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021