Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra slams news report addressing her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' rather than her name

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Friday slammed a news report addressing her as 'the wife of Nick Jonas' instead of her own name.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:54 IST
Priyanka Chopra slams news report addressing her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' rather than her name
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Friday slammed a news report addressing her as 'the wife of Nick Jonas' instead of her own name. An actor, a producer, a singer, an author, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador--Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the biggest and popular stars ruling the showbiz.

Priyanka is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, and numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and Padma Shri. Despite the achievements, and her exceptional contribution to cinema, a few media publications addressed Priyanka, who married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, as "the wife of Nick Jonas".

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared the screenshot of the news report and wrote, "Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as 'the wife of...Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" The 39-year-old actor also tagged her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, in the story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections' which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22.

She also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
2
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021