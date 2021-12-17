DC's 'Blue Beetle' to hit theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. and DC Film's much-loved animated movie 'Blue Beetle' is moving from streaming giant HBO to movie theatres. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the superhero project which was originally developed for WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max, will instead get a theatrical release on August 18, 2023.

'Blue Beetle' marks DC's first film to centre on a Latino superhero, starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena, and is from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mariduena plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armour, in the film. (ANI)

