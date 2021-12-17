Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:00 IST
Rahul Rawail reveals why Krishna Kapoor wanted him to write memoir on Raj Kapoor
Rahul Rawail, 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' book, late Krishna Kapoor-- wife of late Raj Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
By Divya Malhotra Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail's memoir 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' brings alive the memories of what made the late legendary actor the 'greatest showman' of Indian cinema.

Rahul Rawail, who had worked with Raj Kapoor as an assistant director on several films, penned down all the memories of the late legend in his insightful memorial titled 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work'. "I was on the Panorama jury of IFFI [the International Film Festival of India] and Apurva Asrani told me I should write a book on Raj Kapoor," Rawail told ANI while reminiscing what inspired him to write the book.

"I bounced the idea to Chintu (late actor Rishi Kapoor (son of Raj Kapoor) and then I bounced the idea to Dabbu sir (Randhir Kapoor (eldest son of Raj)), who was even more supportive and supportive till today. Then I went to Krishna aunty (late wife of Raj Kapoor) and she told me to write the book," Rawail added. Revealing why Krishna Kapoor wanted only him to pen down the pages, Rawail recalled her saying "She said, Rahul, the amount you know about my husband at work.. nobody else does. So please write this book, otherwise, the legacy of how he worked will die a natural death."

"Because people will always know how graceful was he, but not how he worked and why he worked for cinema," Rawail told ANI. 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' written by Rahul Rawail brings alive the greatest showman's sheer dedication for the cinema, about the now-defunct RK Studios, priceless anecdotes from the sets that will make a user travel back to almost half a century.

The book was released on December 14, Tuesday marking the 97th birth anniversary of the late legendary actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

