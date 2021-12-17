Left Menu

Time spent with family is worth every second. 'Goodachari' fame Adivi Sesh, who turned a year older on Friday, is extremely happy as he rang in his birthday with his mother and father after a long time.

ANI | Hyderabad (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:00 IST
Happy to celebrate 36th birthday with my parents: Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Time spent with family is worth every second. 'Goodachari' fame Adivi Sesh, who turned a year older on Friday, is extremely happy as he rang in his birthday with his mother and father after a long time. "I am a low-key person. I don't celebrate birthdays in a grand way. I am happy that my mom and dad are with me this year. I am spending my special day with them and this thing means a lot to me. Earlier they were in the United States and due to pandemic I could not meet them for a long time," Adivi told ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adivi is waiting for the release of his film 'Major', which is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Also, he has signed two huge pan India films. One film is slated to be a mind-bending spy thriller, and the other one is an official remake of an Oscar-winning film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

