Left Menu

Fresh row over namaz in Gurugram

A heated exchange of words took place over offering namaz in the open here on Friday with right wing activists asking those who arrived for the prayers to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai.Several videos on the clash, which are said to be shot in Udyog Vihar, also show police arriving at the venue and holdings talks with the two groups.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST
Fresh row over namaz in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A heated exchange of words took place over offering 'namaz' in the open here on Friday with right wing activists asking those who arrived for the prayers to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Several videos on the clash, which are said to be shot in Udyog Vihar, also show police arriving at the venue and holdings talks with the two groups. ''Why can't you say it (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)? Do you live in Pakistan?'' one of the persons is heard asking those who arrived for the prayers.

The administration and police have not issued any statement so far. Meanwhile, namaz was offered in most places that the administration has earmarked for the purpose due to paucity of mosques in the city. The Muslims, however, refrained from entering Sector 37 ground, where a Hindu religious event was already being held.

The ground in Sector 37 was earlier one of the 20 sites designated by the administration for performing the Friday prayers. However, several rounds of clashes have previously broken out in the locality over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021