French soccer world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:43 IST
French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said on Friday he would be collaborating with French fashion house Dior.
"I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.
