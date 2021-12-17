French soccer world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said on Friday he would be collaborating with French fashion house Dior.

"I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

