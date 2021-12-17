I believe in strong girls supporting each other: Huma Qureshi

When women support each other, incredible things happen -- this is what actor Huma Qureshi strongly believes in. "I believe in strong girls supporting each other to create a community. We all stand on the shoulders of many strong performers before us," Huma said.

Huma recently won her first black lady at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in Sony Liv's Drama Series 'Maharani', and she was elated to receive the awards from the hands of her friend and actor Taapsee Pannu. She is also coming up with the two-heroine film 'Double XL', in which she will share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Both the actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. (ANI)

