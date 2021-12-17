Left Menu

It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finished shooting for the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:43 IST
Nushrrat Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finished shooting for the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt gave an update about the film. She even posted a video that shows her celebrating the film's wrap up with her team and other co-stars.

"Oh! literally the best moment," she captioned the clip. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

The film is touted as a social comedy and is scheduled to release in early 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

