Parambrata Chatterjee opens up about shooting for 'Aranyak' in snow

It was not easy for Parambrata Chatterjee to shoot for 'Aranyak' in chilly weather in the Himalayas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:52 IST
Parambrata Chatterjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It was not easy for Parambrata Chatterjee to shoot for 'Aranyak' in chilly weather in the Himalayas. Opening up about the shoot, Prambrata shared, "I would say that the most challenging location for me has also been the most fun. I think I've shot only once before in knee-deep snow , but having to execute a full-fledged, full-throttle action sequence in the midst of it. - that was very taxing. The temperature was going as low as minus six or seven and we were shooting constantly. We were battered, bruised and almost freezing. We couldn't stand at the end of the day, because most of us here are from cities or plain regions that are predominantly warm. Although I come from Calcutta where there are winters, it's nothing compared to where we were shooting."

Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' also stars Raveena Tandon, and Ahustosh Rana in the lead roles. The thriller is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

