Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Prominent UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who founded retailing and entertainment giant MAF, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Friday in a Twitter post paying tribute to one of the emirate's pioneers "who gave back to the nation." Al Futtaim, who was born in the 1930s according to local media, in 1992 established Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), a conglomerate that develops shopping malls across the Middle East and North Africa.
He was ranked the third-richest Arab businessman by Forbes Magazine this year with a family fortune of $3.6 billion. "May God have mercy on our brother Majid Al Futtaim, a pioneering businessman and one of the most important in Dubai and among its greatest men who gave back to the nation," Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum tweeted.
He referenced MAF's decision this year to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Forbes Magazine
- Dubai
- Majid Al Futtaim
- Arab
- Middle East
- North Africa
- Emiratis
ALSO READ
Golf-McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win and more
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
Proposals sent to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries for air bubble agrement: Scindia