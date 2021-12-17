Left Menu

Claiming poverty, naxals romanticise taking up arms against country: Smriti Irani

But I never picked up a gun against my country nor I wanted to break the national spirit nor showed disrespect to any officer in uniform, she further said.Though her book is written on a fictional account, it reflects her rage against the brutal killing of men in uniform.If somebody in the marginalised community has an idea for an enterprise or an innovation that can make money the best help that people can give is to teach them how to commercialise it, she said to another query.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:23 IST
Claiming poverty, naxals romanticise taking up arms against country: Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Dec. 17 (PTI): Naxals romanticise the concept of taking up arms against the government by claiming they are poor, Union Minister Smriti Irani said here on Friday.

In an interactive session at the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Minister for Women and Child Development said COVID-19 pandemic transformed the work-from-home system, which used be a female-centric issue, as a “societal concept” bringing men also into that.

“And who are the people who attacked the so-called Naxals, because they are criminals against the Constitution. They romanticise the concept of taking up arms against the Indian State and they said that arms again the State has been raised because we ( they) are poor,” she said replying to query on her book.

Irani has turned author with her debut novel “Lal Salaam”, announced publishing house Westland.

The novel, inspired by the tragic killings of 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada in April 2010, is a tribute to the exceptional men and women who have given a lifetime of service to the country, especially in confronting the challenges in the red corridor. “I have seen poverty... But I never picked up a gun against my country nor I wanted to break the national spirit nor showed disrespect to any officer in uniform,” she further said.

Though her book is written on a fictional account, it reflects her rage against the brutal killing of men in uniform.

If somebody in the marginalised community has an idea for an enterprise or an innovation that can make money the best help that people can give is to teach them how to commercialise it, she said to another query.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021