Rajya Sabha hails Kolkata Durga Puja getting UNESCO heritage tag

The Rajya Sabha on Friday lauded the inclusion of 'Durga Puja' in Kolkata on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Raising the issue at the start of the proceedings of the Upper House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said 'Durga Puja in Kolkata' has been inscribed into the coveted 'Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO.

The festival, he said, was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

''It is seen as the best instance of public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers.

''Inclusion of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage is indeed a matter of great pride for our nation and speaks volumes of the rich cultural diversity and traditions of our country which have been meticulously preserved and propagated across generations,'' Naidu said.

''On behalf of the House and on my own behalf, I extend my hearty congratulations to the citizens of the country who have not only kept the auspicious tradition of Durga Puja alive but have also infused new-found vitality and fervour into the celebration of festival with the passage of time,'' the chairman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)