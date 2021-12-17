Left Menu

Woman employee of panchayat office dies after man sets her afire, himself

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:17 IST
  • India

A man set a 22-year-old woman on fire and then tried to set himself ablaze at a grama panchayat office in this north Kerala district on Friday, sources in the hospital, where both were admitted, said.

The woman died while the man is under treatment, the sources said.

According to police, the man, after setting the woman on fire by pouring petrol on her, attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze.

A postgraduate in computer science, the woman joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.

Police said the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

