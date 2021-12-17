Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial seeks to avoid COVID-related delay

The judge in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial on Friday said she was hoping to avoid an "unnecessary delay" in the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the defense prepares to wind down its case. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan's statement came after Maxwell's lawyers said a witness they were hoping to call from Britain would not be able to arrive until Monday.

The witness would testify as to who owned a London property where Kate -- a woman who testified last week that Maxwell set her up for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when Kate was 17 in the 1990s -- said she met the British socialite. Her defense had also planned to call a Britain-based man named Alexander Hamilton to testify about his conversations with Kate. But Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and the logistics of arranging for a remote testimony were too complicated, said Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell.

"Needless to say there's a pandemic. We don't want to unnecessarily delay," Nathan said. "You have your witnesses, or you rest." The trial is taking place in federal court in New York, which is experiencing a rising number https://www.reuters.com/world/us/omicron-delivers-another-uncertain-holiday-season-pandemic-weary-americans-2021-12-16 of infections.

Maxwell's defense lawyers had previously said they could rest their case - which is centered around undermining the credibility of four women who say Maxwell groomed them for abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers - as soon as Friday afternoon. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes, and her attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in for Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell's attorneys have argued that the women's memories have become corrupted over time, and that they are motivated by money to implicate Maxwell. Closing arguments are expected on Monday. The trial, which began on Nov. 29, is moving at a faster pace than initially expected.

