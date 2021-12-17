'Spider-man: No Way Home' opens with $50 mln at domestic box offices
Movie houses have been struggling to lure back audiences during the global health crisis. "No Way Home" received a glowing reception from movie critics https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/rave-reviews-may-help-spider-man-deliver-holiday-gift-theaters-2021-12-14.
"Spider-man: No Way Home" took in $50 million at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices on Thursday, the third-highest total for preview showings ahead of its opening weekend, distributor Sony Corp said on Friday.
The big-budget action movie co-produced by Walt Disney Co stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. It is playing exclusively in theaters. Thursday's ticket sales set a record for the COVID-19 pandemic and provided welcome news for theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld's Regal chain. Movie houses have been struggling to lure back audiences during the global health crisis.
"No Way Home" received a glowing reception from movie critics https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/rave-reviews-may-help-spider-man-deliver-holiday-gift-theaters-2021-12-14. As of Friday, 95% of 220 reviews were scored as positive on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Zendaya
- Tom Holland
- Canadian
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March -sources
REUTERS NEXT-U.S. could adjust timing of oil stockpile release if prices fall -official
U.S. House committee seeks contempt charge for Trump-era Justice Dept official
BRIEF-U.S. CDC Has Acknowledged That It Was Looking At Additional Potential Cases Of Omicron Variant, But Did Not Indicate How Many - Politico
U.S. House committee recommends contempt charge for Trump-era Justice Dept official