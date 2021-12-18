'Matrix trilogy changed cinema': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Matrix Resurrections,' discussed how growing up watching the Matrix trilogy shifted her expectations from cinema. According to People magazine, the 39-year-old star appeared on Thursday's episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the promotion of her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

During the show, Priyanka admitted that she kept the script in a "vault" to keep its twists secret while preparing for her role for the much-awaited movie. The former Miss World also recalled seeing the 1999 original film for the first time, reminiscing on the franchise's themes of technology and virtual realities.

According to People magazine, the 'Fashion' actor said that the Matrix universe shifted her expectations from cinema. She said she would try to "talk about existential theories, when I didn't even understand what the word meant" after seeing 'The Matrix'.

"It really shifted me and it shifted my expectations from cinema. ... I had such larger expectations when I watched movies," she explained. Talking about how the latest Matrix reframes modern technology, she joked about targeted advertisements popping up on her social media, flagging products that she brought up in casual conversations with a friend. Priyanka said, "I'm fully, fully paranoid. Everyone's listening."

Priyanka also appeared at the 100th episode of Red Table Talk, with co-stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss the movie and how she got her steps into the Matrix universe. "I think the Matrix trilogy changed cinema. I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality," she said.

"So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, 'Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honour," she added. The 'Matrix Resurrections' will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

Priyanka also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

