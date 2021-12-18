Benny Dayal, Raghav Meattle to perform at Mahindra Open Drive 2022

Singer Benny Dayal with his band Funktuation, Kamakshi Khanna and Raghav Meattle are among the artists set to perform at the upcoming 'Mahindra Open Drive 2022' (MOD), a music-driven festival touted to celebrate arts and culture, announced the organizers on Saturday.

The festival, to be held on January 29 at Camp Max, Kalote Mokashi village near Mumbai, aims to bring diverse corners of the country closer by traveling to new destinations and bringing to life fresh curations of music and culture in each edition.

In this first, all-new avatar, the fest has set sights on unleashing the indie spirit of Western India via a rustic camping theme that combines music, culture, and adventure, while bringing people together in the midst of nature to reconnect with it.

''We chose to bring the MOD festival at a time when many are looking for a way to get away from their homes and reconnect with the outside world, especially nature. At the heart of it, the new edition of MOD is built to promote the culture of driving out, which is why we chose January 29 (the last Saturday of the month) for the drive so that we can encourage as many people as possible to kick start 2022 on a refreshed and positive note," said Jay Shah, vice-president, cultural outreach (Mahindra Group) in a statement.

The day-long festival beginning at noon will witness multiple activities such as kayaking, zip-lining, archery, and pottery and event line-ups while following all relevant social distancing and suggested safety protocols.

It will engage its audience in a musical revelry with a buzzing line-up of India's much-loved musicians such as Benny Dayal & Funktuation ft. The Hornflakes, Taba Chake, The Local Train, Peter Cat & Recording Co., Voctronica, Kamakshi Khanna, and Raghav Meattle.

Surprise art and cultural activities will also be organized at the event.

The tickets for the festival are available from Rs 999 (early bird) to Rs 1,499 (general ticket) per person.

