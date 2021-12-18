Left Menu

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's missing father traced in Haryana

Updated: 18-12-2021 16:15 IST
Parasnath Choudhary and Abhinav Choudhary (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary, who went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar, has been traced in Haryana. On Saturday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone that they have been able to successfully trace his father.

"We have been able to trace my papa we received a call from Haryana (Gurudwara) I just had word with him on a video call with help of deep from gurudwara, thank god he is safe, and we are trying to reach there and bring him home soon," he wrote. The comments section flooded with good wishes.

"Finally I'm so happy," a social media user wrote. "This is good news! Praise God," another added.

Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression. (ANI)

