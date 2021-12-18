Delhi: Vasant Vihar SDM office orders hotel to cancel AP Dhillon's music show

The Vasant Vihar sub divisional magistrate has directed a restaurant owner to cancel the gathering of 400-500 people and a music show by singer AP Dhillon, scheduled for Saturday, in violation of DDMA guidelines.

In an order dated December 17, the SDM has also directed the owners to ''submit a reply for concealing facts and submitting false information''.

The order came a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

In the order issued on December 15, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

According to the SDM office, the owners of Andaz Hotel, Aerocity in a letter on December 13 had informed about the launch of their restaurant on December 18, 2021, expecting 400-500 guests for the evening.

''However, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned through websites like in bookmyshow.com and other sources that a music show by Sh AP Dhillon is being organised by you in your premises Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi on 18/12/21, 10pm onwards,'' the order read.

''Therefore, you are hereby directed to cancel the music show and the related gathering/congregation since it is in violation of the DDMA order cited,'' it added.

Any violation of the instructions will incur action as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, the order said.

