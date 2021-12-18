Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Giant Swedish Yule goat torched again after 5-year respite

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Giant Swedish Yule goat torched again after 5-year respite

A giant straw Yule goat in the Swedish town of Gavle was set ablaze on Friday for the first time in five years, reviving a long-running tradition of locals illegally attempting to torch it and authorities scrambling to stop them. Police said they had arrested a man in his 40s who witnesses said had been acting suspiciously before the blaze in the early hours of Friday.

