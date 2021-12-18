Child abuse charge against Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson dismissed

A child abuse charge against Steven William Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes, has now been dismissed, his lawyer said on Friday. According to Fox News, court documents show a Limestone County, Alabama Judge on Thursday dismissed the charge against Johnson. He had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child.

The indictment listed no particulars about the allegation beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse. The charges related to a "spanking incident," according to his attorney. "It was a spanking incident and nothing more, and it resulted in a criminal indictment. The charge of child abuse has been dismissed," Lough said, as per Fox News.

The Athens, Alabama-based band has won four Grammy Awards, including a 2017 award for 'Best American Roots Performance' and a 2015 award for 'Best Alternative Music Album'. The band took a hiatus in 2018 when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project. (ANI)

