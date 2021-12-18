Exhibition presents distinct art forms in experimental style

A new exhibition, 'Ekayan – Ek Sutra', will present three diverse folk art forms – Madhubani, Phad and Chintz – under one roof at Bikaner House here starting December 22.

The nine-day exhibition, organized by Art Tree, features works by national award-winning artists Manisha Jha (Madhubani), Prakash Joshi (Phad) and J Niranjan (Kalamkari/Chintz) who have carved out a niche for themselves in India and abroad.

''The wide variety that Indian art consists of rarely gets represented in the manner that it deserves. Being culturally diverse and distinct, Indian traditional art forms have evolved over the years, and have remained untouched by modernisation,'' said Pragati Agarwal, founder Art Tree.

''Be it the South – Chintz; or the West – Phad; or the East- Madhubani, it is Ekayan or the Oneness of diversity that is a cause of our celebration, and hence, Ekayan- Ek Sutra becomes the binding factor in uniting the three together,'' she added.

While Madhubani being women centric showcases Sita/Maithili, Bhagwati and more feminine and tenacious characters; Kalamkari and Phad being a male bastion (traditionally) focus predominantly on strong male characters -- like in Phad, there is 'Pabuji ki Phad' and 'Devnarayanji ki Phad', and in Kalamkari, Ramayana and Mahabharta are produced pictorially from the male protagonist's view.

'''Ekayan-Ek sutra' is a small step forward towards blurring these lines of traditionality. We are experimenting with new subjects and new formats whilst adhering to the conventional and practiced techniques to preserve the art form,'' the organizers said in a statement.

So where Joshi is exhibiting Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa through his miniature -- 1x1.5 feet -- Phad paintings, Jha will be displaying paintings made using 'kattha' and leaf extracts at the show.

It also showcases Kalamkaris made by artist Niranjan using chemical-free colours on cotton cloth.

“I believe Kalamkari is more than an art form. It is a way of life seamlessly integrating existences. My father Guruappa Chetty worked on reviving Chintz -- a forgotten art form -- and I am working on his legacy to take this forward. 'Ekayan-Ek Sutra' is the right platform to show and educate people about this newly revived art form,'' said Niranjan, a fourth-generation Kalamkari artist.

Besides the exhibition, there will also be a book launch of ''Madhushravani'' by Manisha Jha and a panel discussion on 'The Legacy and Revival of Chintz' with artist J Niranjan and Indian handicrafts curator Jaya Jaitly.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)