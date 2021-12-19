Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 12:19 IST
Brian May, lead guitarist for the legendary rock band Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on Instagram Saturday.

''Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,'' May wrote alongside two photos of his test showing the result.

While the last few days for him were ''truly horrible'', the guitarist said he was doing fine now.

''PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas,'' he added.

In a series of new posts on Sunday, May, who has been vaccinated with ''three Pfizer jabs'' said the COVID-19 positive ''red line'' seems less strong today.

''So do NOT be afraid - there IS life after Covid! But DO be careful... you do not want this, and neither do your family,'' he wrote alongside the video of him playing the guitar.

May also thanked fans and followers for best wishes, promising he will tell the story of how he contracted the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

