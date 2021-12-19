Rod Stewart, son Sean Stewart plead guilty in battery case

Pop-singer-songwriter Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart have entered the guilty pleas to misdemeanour charges of simple battery stemming from a 2019 altercation with a security guard at a Florida hotel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the court records released on Friday show that the rock icon and his son entered guilty pleas to misdemeanour charges of simple battery.

"No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause," his attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement. The plea agreement, dated and signed on Monday, means that Stewart and his 41-year-old son won't have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld. There will be no trial, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Fronstin informed neither the father-son duo will do any jail time nor they will be required to pay fines and won't be placed on probation. For the unversed, the Grammy award winner and his son were accused of a physical altercation with security guard Jessie Dixon at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on December 31, 2019. The dispute involved Dixon's refusal to allow them into a private New Year's Eve party at the hotel.

Dixon said in court papers that Rod Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean Stewart shoved him. A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, said in an email that Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

