Here's what Anushka Sharma wishes this Christmas

As Christmas is around the corner, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared what she wants for the festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:11 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Christmas is around the corner, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared what she wants for the festival. She reposted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's Instagram Story, which had a photo of a Christmas cake, and over it, it was written, "all I want for Christmas is end of COVID."

"Yes! Please," Anushka captioned the post. Hope, Anushka's wish comes true as coronavirus has caused severe disruption.

Currently, people around the world are concerned about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is spreading like wildfire in several countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

