Anushka Sharma celebrates seven years of 'PK'

As Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film 'PK', on Sunday, completed seven years since its release, Anushka took to social media to mark this special day. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor who played the role of a journalist in the film, shared a video, comprising BTS moments from the film.

The video unveiled various different hairstyles and looks she tried on, before settling on her pixie haircut. The video also featured her working and enjoying on sets with co-stars Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla. PK depicted the story of an alien (Aamir) who lands on Earth for a research mission but loses his remote to get back home. The movie went on to raise questions on religion and humanity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)