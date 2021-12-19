Left Menu

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spotted on movie date as 'SNL' battles COVID-19

Pete Davidson skipped out on the 'Saturday Night Live' show to go on a movie date with ladylove Kim Kardashian on Staten Island last night.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:40 IST
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spotted on movie date as 'SNL' battles COVID-19
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pete Davidson skipped out on the 'Saturday Night Live' show to go on a movie date with ladylove Kim Kardashian on Staten Island last night. As per Page Six, the duo arrived at the theatre at around 7 P.M. on Saturday evening. Reportedly, Scott Disick, Disick's friend Chris Reda and another male friend also joined the comedian and the reality star for the movie night.

Pete was clicked entering a hotel in Manhattan, where Kardashian is currently staying. He arrived there with Disick at around 6 P.M., sparking speculation that he would not be attending rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live' that usually takes place around 8 P.M., as per Page Six. For the unversed, as the COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant continue to surge in New York City and throughout the world, makers of 'Saturday Night Live' announced that the show will be filmed without a live audience, and without musical guest Charli XCX.

Additionally, Charli XCX officially bailed on her performance, saying she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the turn of events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021