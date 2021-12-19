Odd News Roundup: Giant Swedish Yule goat torched again after 5-year respite

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Giant Swedish Yule goat torched again after a 5-year respite

A giant straw Yule goat in the Swedish town of Gavle was set ablaze on Friday for the first time in five years, reviving a long-running tradition of locals illegally attempting to torch it and authorities scrambling to stop them. Police said they had arrested a man in his 40s who witnesses said had been acting suspiciously before the blaze in the early hours of Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)