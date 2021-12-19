Sakshi Singh, MS Dhoni mark 14 years 'of knowing each other'

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh, on Sunday, completed 14 years since they first met. To mark the special day, Sakshi took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture of them together.

She added the caption, "Cheers to "14 years" of knowing each other! #december #jabwemet." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Rab ne bana di jodi," a social media user wrote. "Oh Mahi. So cute. Please post on your Instagram as well," another chimed in.

The couple had recently jetted off to Jaipur to attend the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel. The wedding was also attended by Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)