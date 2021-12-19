Left Menu

Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organisers to end the show early. Organisers did not give a reason.Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:59 IST
A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organisers to end the show early. Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organisers did not give a reason.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Authorities did not identify him. Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

