Maha: 36 fall ill after having prasad in Panvel, sweet shop owner booked

Thirty-six people fell ill after having prasad in a village in Panvel, an official said on Sunday.The prasad was distributed at a temple in Rithghar on Saturday on the occasion of Datta Jayanti, Panvel tehsildar Vijay Talekar told PTI.Thirty-six people complained of giddiness, nausea and stomach problems after having prasad.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:37 IST
Maha: 36 fall ill after having prasad in Panvel, sweet shop owner booked
Thirty-six people fell ill after having prasad in a village in Panvel, an official said on Sunday.

The prasad was distributed at a temple in Rithghar on Saturday on the occasion of 'Datta Jayanti', Panvel tehsildar Vijay Talekar told PTI.

''Thirty-six people complained of giddiness, nausea and stomach problems after having prasad. They were admitted in a hospital and many have been discharged too. All are stable at the moment. A medical team is in the village to monitor the situation,'' he said. Panvel taluka police station senior inspector Ravindra Duandkar said the owner of the Khopoli-based shop from where the sweets distributed as prasad were bought has been booked under IPC sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

