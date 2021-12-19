Left Menu

Maha: Priest attempts suicide inside Nashik church, alleges harassment

A priest tried to immolate himself inside a church in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday but people present there rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, an official said.The incident took place during a prayer session at St Thomas Church in Shalimar Chowk here, he said.The priest, identified as Father Anant Apte 61, poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. However, people present there quickly doused the flames.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:30 IST
Maha: Priest attempts suicide inside Nashik church, alleges harassment
  • Country:
  • India

A priest tried to immolate himself inside a church in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday but people present there rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, an official said.

The incident took place during a prayer session at St Thomas Church in Shalimar Chowk here, he said.

''The priest, identified as Father Anant Apte (61), poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. However, people present there quickly doused the flames. He has received 15 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He has claimed he was being harassed by some of his seniors,'' the official said.

A case has been registered at Bhadrakali police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021