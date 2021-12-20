Left Menu

Subhash Ghai to come up with new film '36 Farmhouse'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to come up with a new film titled '36 Farmhouse' under his production banner Mukta Arts Limited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 09:19 IST
Subhash Ghai (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On producing the movie, Ghai said, "It's great if one can reach out to viewers across the world, who have exposure to great content. 36 Farmhouse is sure to echo with the sentiments of the Indian diaspora worldwide because it has family issues today at its core and it also explores the dichotomy of the rich and the poor through an interesting lens."

'36 Farmhouse' is touted as a family entertainer. Also, the movie will release on the popular digital platform ZEE5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

