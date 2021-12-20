Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man' ignites pandemic box office with historic opening; Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Spider-Man' ignites pandemic box office with historic opening

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up a head-spinning $253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic debut in Hollywood history even as a new COVID-19 variant spreads. Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million, according to estimates from distributor Sony Corp.

Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards

Adele and Ed Sheeran were announced on Saturday as two of the top nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with four nominations each. Rappers Dave and Little Simz also received four nominations for the awards, in a list that saw Britain's annual pop music honors dispensing of male and female categories.

