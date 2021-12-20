Virgin River Season 4: Hope recovers from brain injury and becomes friends with Muriel

Virgin River Season 4 and Season 5 have been renewed in September 2021. The third part of the series has left fans with several cliffhangers, and it is expected that the fourth run will resolve those.

Earlier, Netflix reported that Virgin River Season 4 had begun its principal photography in July 2021. Now the series has wrapped up filming in Canada.

Meanwhile, Martin Henderson informed through social media that Virgin River Season 4 is currently under post-production. Moreover, recently a video of Virgin River season 4 has been released on its official Instagram page with a major spoiler that Annette O'Toole could be back in the fourth season.

The video captioned: "'Hope and the ladies… It's a wrap for all on S4!,' shows a glimpse of Annette O'Toole back in town as Hope."

Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls. After Season 3, it was rumored that Annette O'Toole would return in Virgin River Season 4, but nothing was confirmed officially until the recent Instagram update.

In Virgin River Season 3, Hope (Annette O'Toole) had a brain injury after having a car accident. Thankfully, she was alive and admitted to a hospital. We might see Hope and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) become friends in Virgin River Season 4.

Tenney told EW: "The more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic...In the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship." (Maybe Muriel will show up to take care of Hope as Hope recovers?)

Meanwhile, the release date for Virgin River season 4 is yet to be announced. If we look back, the first two seasons of Virgin River were released just seven months apart, but there was a short gap between Virgin River Season 2 and Season 3.

However, as the filming has already wrapped up and the series is under post-production, so we guess Virgin River Season 4 would come out in early 2022.

Stay tuned to get more updates!