'Gehraiyaan': Shakun Batra's movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi to release on January 25

The wait is finally over as filmmaker Shakun Batra, on Monday, revealed the title of his highly anticipated film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The movie, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, is titled 'Gehraiyaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the official teaser of the film and wrote, "A piece of my heart...#Gehraiyaan #25thJanuary." 'Gehraiyaan' is touted as a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Talking more about the film, Shakun Batra said, "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around." 'Gehraiyaan' is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, KJo said, "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We're thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one's ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world." Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)