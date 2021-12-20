Left Menu

'Gehraiyaan': Shakun Batra's movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi to release on January 25

The wait is finally over as filmmaker Shakun Batra, on Monday, revealed the title of his highly anticipated film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:30 IST
'Gehraiyaan': Shakun Batra's movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi to release on January 25
'Gehraiyaan' movie (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wait is finally over as filmmaker Shakun Batra, on Monday, revealed the title of his highly anticipated film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The movie, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, is titled 'Gehraiyaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the official teaser of the film and wrote, "A piece of my heart...#Gehraiyaan #25thJanuary." 'Gehraiyaan' is touted as a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Talking more about the film, Shakun Batra said, "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around." 'Gehraiyaan' is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, KJo said, "Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast's earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We're thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one's ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world." Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021