'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel in the works, confirms Salman Khan

When Johar asked if he was confirming that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was underway, the 55-year-old actor said, Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR. Khan was joined by Rajamouli and the films cast, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:37 IST
Salman Khan Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be featuring in the sequel of his acclaimed blockbuster ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan''.

In the 2015 comedy drama, Khan featured as a man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in the neighbouring country. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and penned by noted screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. Khan announced the sequel at a special event of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie ''RRR'' on Sunday evening.

At the event, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the superstar said he has a strong bond with Rajamouli, as his father had penned the much-loved blockbuster. ''I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and soon we will be working together again for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2','' Khan said. When Johar asked if he was confirming that a sequel of ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' was underway, the 55-year-old actor said, ''Yes, but now the focus should be on 'RRR'.'' Khan was joined by Rajamouli and the film's cast, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt, who features in a special role in the Telugu period actioner, was also present.

''RRR'' narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film is scheduled for a January 7 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

