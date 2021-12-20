Left Menu

Tusshar Kapoor turns author with 'Bachelor Dad'

Ive been lucky that Ive had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation, Kapoor, known for the Golmaal film series and Shootout at Lokhandwala, said in a statement Perhaps thats why Im feeling joyous now, because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled, he added.

Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor Monday announced his debut book ''Bachelor Dad'', which will shed light on his journey to fatherhood. Kapoor opted for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and became a single parent to their son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016.

The 45-year-old actor said the book, published by Penguin India, will paint an ''honest picture'' about his life. ''I've been lucky that I've had the support of some amazing people on this journey but my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms, though the message has often been lost in translation,'' Kapoor, known for the ''Golmaal'' film series and ''Shootout at Lokhandwala'', said in a statement ''Perhaps that's why I'm feeling joyous now because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled,'' he added. The actor said the book is his story in his ''voice'' and hopes readers feel inspired to be more ''honest and a little braver''.

The book will hit the shelves next month. On the film front, Kapoor will next star in ''Maarrich'', along with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

