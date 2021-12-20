'Not a party': UK says of picture of PM Johnson at lockdown gathering
A photograph showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year does not show a party, his deputy said on Monday. "That's not against the regulations." "I genuinely don't think it gets classified as a party," Raab said. "I don't think it was a party."
A photograph showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year does not show a party, his deputy said on Monday. The picture, published by the Guardian, shows Johnson with his wife Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn son, and two other people at a table on a terrace in the Downing Street garden with cheese and wine.
"Downing Street use that garden as a place of work," Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio. "That's not against the regulations." "I genuinely don't think it gets classified as a party," Raab said. "I don't think it was a party."
