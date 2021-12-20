Lily Collins on pulling double duty as actor and producer for 'Emily in Paris': Our voices matter

''Emily in Paris'' star Lily Collins, who is looking forward to the premiere of the show's second season, says the Netflix series gave her an ''incredible opportunity'' to use her voice in more than one way.

In the series, the English-American actor plays Emily, an American marketing executive who moves to France for a job opportunity, and also serves as a producer.

The first season followed the protagonist trying to find her feet in a foreign city as she juggled her career, new friendships and love life.

The upcoming chapter will see Emily ''immerse herself more in French culture'', said Collins.

''She speaks the language more, she goes to French class. She takes style tips from the chic French vibe of her colleagues and her friends that she's meeting and really gets to explore the different fabric of the city with new people that she's meeting as well as the places,'' the 32-year-old actor told PTI in a Zoom interview.

She also praised the team of the show, created by Darren Star, for being receptive to different ideas.

''Wearing different hats within one production is always really interesting because as an actor, you want to be able to use your voice and be a part of collaborative conversations in different ways that you don't think that you can.

''But what was so amazing about this set, even though I am technically a producer, everyone's so collaborative. In a sense that our voices do matter with choices, whether it's fashion or dialogue, and really just having all the creatives of this team want to collaborate with everyone on set... that's an incredible opportunity.'' The new season also goes a step ahead in the evolution of Emily's character: from 'a fish out of water' to a woman who embraces French culture, something the makers always wanted to explore, the series lead added.

''This season we did get to explore more of France and what that means with the language and having subtitles and having the French characters speak in their native language. What makes up the fabric of the city... is locations and people,'' she said.

Besides showing the fabric of Paris in different locations around it, Collins said the comedy drama series has paid attention to the casting of new and diverse characters.

''... obviously diversity in front of the camera and behind the camera is extremely important and always has been,'' she added.

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, a nanny and Emily's first friend in Paris, said her character also sees massive growth in the second installment of the show.

''In Mindy, we get to see a lot more of her vulnerability and her own insecurities too. As you know, she serves as a guide in season one to Emily for most of the time. ''We really see her lean on Emily in this season. We get to see some of her flaws too and her trying to figure out navigating what womanhood means to her,'' Park, an American actor of Korean descent, added.

The second season of the 10-episode series, which was filmed on location in Paris and across France, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from December 22.

