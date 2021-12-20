On Taimur's birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares priceless video of him taking his first steps

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur has turned five on Monday. Marking the special occasion, mommy Kareena shared an unseen video of Taimur from his toddler days. In the clip, Taimur can be seen taking his first steps.

Alongside the video, Kareena penned a heartwarming note for Taimur. She wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure... you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim . no one like you mera beta."

Sara Ali Khan, too, wished Taimur on social media. She posted an adorable picture with Taimur and her father Saif. In the image, Sara can be seen cutting the cake while Taimur is happily looking at it. "Happiest birthday Tim Tim.. wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love," she captioned the post.

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have also posted special wishes for Taimur on his fifth birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)