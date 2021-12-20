Actor Hamsa Nandini reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer

On Monday, actor Hamsa Nandini took to Instagram and informed everybody that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward.4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared," she wrote.

She added, "Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer)." "After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the Operation Theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining," Nandini continued.

However, obstacles did not stop even after the removal of cancer in a successful operation. "The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go," she informed.

Nandini is known for her films such as 'Mirchi', 'Legend', and 'Rudramadevi' among others. (ANI)

